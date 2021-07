It might be a consolation prize but the excellent fight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk is official and coming to a London stadium, writes Matt Christie. WE have spent the last few weeks grumbling about the sanctioning bodies – rightly so, too – but now and again they do create quality fights that probably wouldn’t have occurred without them. Though the merry-go-round of nonsense atop the heavyweight division has been driving us all bonkers for what seems like an eternity, Oleksandr Usyk – by virtue of his mandatory position with the WBO – taking on Anthony Joshua at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 25 should provide some welcome relief.