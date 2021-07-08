Tornado Warning issued for Calhoun by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Calhoun The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 522 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Schicke Point, or 10 miles north of Port Oconnor, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Point Comfort around 555 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN