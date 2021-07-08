Cancel
Crafty Dad Transformed Old Fisher-Price Toys Into a Schitt's Creek Playtown For His Son

By Victoria Messina
PopSugar
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeeing as Lego devastatingly opted out of producing that adorable Rosebud Motel Lego set idea for the masses, Todd Cameron took matters into his own hands to make Schitt's Creek playtime a reality for himself and his son. The same Canadian dad who went viral for decorating his yard with a David Rose skeleton for Halloween, Todd spent a whopping five months meticulously transforming his vintage Fisher-Price toys into a miniature playtown inspired by the Pop TV sitcom. The setup features replicas of various spots around the fictional town, including Rose Apothecary, Café Tropical, Bob's Garage, Roland and Jocelyn Schitt's house, and even Mutt's barn — plus rotund Little Tikes figures designed to resemble the show's main characters.

