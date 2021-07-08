Crafty Dad Transformed Old Fisher-Price Toys Into a Schitt's Creek Playtown For His Son

Hair accessories are such a fun way to level up your hairstyle, and Target has so many cute and useful ones, we had to round up the most stylish finds. Instantly glam up a look with bedazzled barrettes or add a dash of personality with bold and colorful designs. A gorgeous headband can accent your curtain bangs or give you a helping hand when your hair isn't cooperating. Give your regular ponytail a chic twist with velvet scrunchies or accent pins. Whether you want to embrace the '90s and early 2000s era or channel your inner Blair Waldorf with fabulous headbands, you'll want to add a few of these trendy hair accessories from Target.