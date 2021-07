Joc Pederson’s first start with the Atlanta Braves could come Saturday night, and it likely will be as his new team’s leadoff hitter. The Braves acquired Pederson from the Chicago Cubs on Thursday for minor league first baseman Bryce Ball. Pederson was activated shortly before Friday night’s game against Tampa Bay but wasn’t in the lineup. The Braves moved to acquire Pederson two weeks before the July 30 trade deadline after losing right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. with a torn ACL in his right knee. Acuña had been the team’s leadoff hitter.