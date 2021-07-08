Unity College to open environmental professions institute at Pineland Farms
After closing its campus for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Unity College is reopening its residential campus and branching out. The college is reopening its central Maine campus in a few weeks, and this fall will open the new Technical Institute for Environmental Professions at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester – with a mission that’s both different from and similar to its parent college.www.sunjournal.com
Comments / 0