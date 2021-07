The Vax Bus is a traveling mobile COVID vaccine clinic that is currently on tour visiting 23 cities and towns across Massachusetts. This is possibly the simplest way to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. It works like this: Two buses travel throughout the Bay State as part of the Vaccine Equity Initiative venturing into communities with lower-than-average vaccination rates. Displaying the slogan, “Trust the Facts, Get the Vax,” the public awareness campaign, launched by the Baker-Polito Administration, aims to bring the vaccine to the people.