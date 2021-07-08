Cancel
Remains of Native American children who died in boarding school returned home

Argus Observer Online
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 140 years after their children vanished at an indigenous boarding school, this Sioux tribe is bringing them back home. CNN's Martin Savidge reports.

www.argusobserver.com

Akeley, MNlptv.org

Remains of Akeley Man Who Died at Pearl Harbor Returned Home

Neal Todd died while serving on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. After 80 years, Todd’s body has returned to his hometown of Akeley, MN. Todd is buried next to his mother Irena. Todd enlisted in the U.S. Navy in October 1940 at...
San Bernardino County, CAkcrw.com

SoCal Native Americans too were forcibly sent to deadly boarding school system, says state lawmaker

The American federal government is probing its history of Native children who were taken from families and forced into boarding schools. More than 350 of these institutions will be examined, including nearly 10 in California. This comes after the remains of more than 1,000 indigenous children across Canada were found at formerly state-sanctioned boarding schools there.
Societywcn247.com

Tribe claims remains of kids who died at assimilation school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The remains of nine Native American children who died more than a century ago while attending a government-run school in Pennsylvania meant to assimilate them into white culture have been returned to their South Dakota tribe for burial. The Argus Leader reports that Rosebud Sioux planned to rebury remains Saturday on its reservation. The effort to return them took nearly six years. A tribal caravan of young adults tasked with bringing the remains home set out Tuesday from the site of the former Carlisle Indian Reform School. It made several stops along the way for ceremonies, including in Yankton, Whetstone and Sioux City, Iowa, on Friday. The children died between 1880 and 1910.
Niobrara, NESand Hills Express

Rosebud, Santee Sioux celebrate childrens’ remains return

NIOBRARA -- The remains of nine Native American children were welcomed in Niobrara with prayers, teddy bears, balloons, and music on Friday. Hundred of students at Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania died in the early 1900's, never to be seen again by their families back in the midwest. Now,...
Utica, NYstarvedrock.media

Native American Artifact Show Returns To Utica

Think “Antiques Roadshow” but with an emphasis on Native American artifacts. The 18th Annual Starved Rock Native American Artifact Show is this Sunday at Grand Bear Lodge in Utica. You can check out artifacts for free from 8 until 3. Also if you have artifacts that you'd like looked at by an expert, you can have that done for free.
Iowa Statefoodsafetynews.com

Three Iowa children who were victims of HUS return home

The Maquoketa, IA, Sentinal Press, today is reporting the first news since about June 8 about three children in Jackson County with E. coli infections. While families of the three children shared their stories with friends and family on social media, public health officials in Iowa and Jackson County have said nothing since early June about the apparent outbreak. Officials have reported nothing about a source of the E. coli infections.
Relationship Advice
Distractify

Derek Chauvin Learned a Dark Family Secret in the Midst of His Parents' Divorce

Being related to someone who is convicted of a largely publicized crime is an unenviable position to be in. No matter what you do or accomplish, that fact of life will almost always follow you. While the despair of that particular phenomenon doesn't hold a candle to what the victims of that crime endured, it's still undeniably a difficult circumstance. Something that Derek Chauvin's parents are probably going through right now.

