Homeownership rates are on the rise, with 2.1 million new homeowners in 2020, and one-third of all home buyers buying for the first time, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and Pew Research Center. While buying a home can take a great deal of work, there’s still much to do after closing on a home. Some key essentials can help you fully enjoy and maintain that new home. As a homeowner for more than 35 years, and as a writer about home furnishings and home improvement for more than 30 years, I'd advise new homeowners to stock their homes (and garages) with these things as soon as possible.