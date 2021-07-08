Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears' Personal Conservator Jodi Montgomery Request for Security Denied by Jamie Spears

By Stephen Andrew
Popculture
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears' personal conservator Jodi Montgomery has requested to be provided security, but her request has been denied by Jamie Spears. According to ET, court documents revealed that Jamies responded to Montgomery's request by saying that "such an expense is not reasonable, necessary, or proper." Montgomery filed her legal request on Wednesday, in the wake of much public scrutiny and criticism over Spears' conservatorship stemming from a recent documentary and an explosive testimony the pop music icon delivered last month.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Security#Court#Conservatorship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesMSNBC

Britney Spears' IUD testimony was disturbing — and connects to a larger societal pattern

Conservatorships are used for people who can’t handle their own affairs — financial or otherwise. They’re used for people with dementia at the end of their lives or for people with long-term cognitive impairment. But in Britney Spears’ case, a conservatorship that was originally put in place as a “temporary” emergency measure in 2008, is now going on its 13th year. Spears wants out. And after searing testimony in court Wednesday, it seems like much of the world has rallied to the star's side.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Christina Aguilera Calls Britney Spears’ Conservatorship “Unacceptable”

Fellow 2000s pop icon and Mickey Mouse Club alum Christina Aguilera is throwing her support behind Britney Spears. In a lengthy series of tweets posted on Monday, the “Beautiful” singer responded to Spears’ plea to end her conservatorship in court the previous week. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” Aguilera wrote alongside an image of the two in earlier years. “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”
CelebritiesNewsweek

Megyn Kelly Says Britney Spears' Conservatorship 'There for a Reason'

Megyn Kelly has suggested that Britney Spears' conservatorship exists for a "good reason" following the pop star's testimony in court on June 23. The former Fox News host discussed Spears' court appearance in Monday's episode of her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, in which she questioned the singer's "mental state" and asked if she should remain under the court-appointed guardianship.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' dad Jamie unrecognizable amid conservatorship battle

EXCLUSIVE: Jamie Spears has been spotted for the first time since his daughter Britney Spears' bombshell testimony. Last week, the 39-year-old "Toxic" singer addressed the court for the first time since 2019 regarding her conservatorship and requested that the judge terminate it. The pop star alleged that the conservatorship was...
Florida StateRadar Online.com

Britney Spears Paid For $1 Million Florida Penthouse Condo Sister Jamie Lynn Occupies, Despite Actress' Claims She's Never Taken A Dime From The Singer

Britney Spears' younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, has "righteously" claimed she's never taken money from the pop star. But it turns out, Britney reportedly owns a penthouse condominium Jamie Lynn often occupies and has long insinuated belongs to her/her family unit, meaning it was likely the singer's hard-earned cash that funded the hefty purchase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy