Britney Spears' Personal Conservator Jodi Montgomery Request for Security Denied by Jamie Spears
Britney Spears' personal conservator Jodi Montgomery has requested to be provided security, but her request has been denied by Jamie Spears. According to ET, court documents revealed that Jamies responded to Montgomery's request by saying that "such an expense is not reasonable, necessary, or proper." Montgomery filed her legal request on Wednesday, in the wake of much public scrutiny and criticism over Spears' conservatorship stemming from a recent documentary and an explosive testimony the pop music icon delivered last month.popculture.com
