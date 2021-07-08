Cancel
Confirmed: This Is How You Should Hang Your Toilet Paper

By Brandon Specktor
Taste Of Home
Taste Of Home
 12 days ago
It’s an argument almost every homeowner has had: Should the end of the toilet paper hang over the top of the roll or be tucked underneath it? We may finally have an answer, courtesy of an 1891 patent by New York businessman Seth Wheeler. Psst: this toilet paper trick can refresh your entire bathroom.

Taste Of Home

Taste Of Home

Taste of Home is dedicated to its community of home cooks. By sharing food trends, tips, stories and beloved recipes, we strive to bring family and friends together through a love of delicious meals.

