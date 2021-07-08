Apex Legends Thrillseekers Event Will Add A New Arena Map And Weekly Rewards

Apex Legends is getting a ranked version of its latest Arenas mode in Season 10, according to comments made by Apex Legends director Chad Grenier. "Batte Royale will continue to be a primary focus for us, that's the roots of the game, but we have been trying to expand beyond battle royale," Grenier explained during the EA Play Live Spotlight broadcast. "We have what we think is a really great combat loop, and fun core gameplay. So we are trying to offer more ways to play. We just released Arenas in Season 9, and in Season 10 I can confirm we will be releasing a ranked version of Arenas."