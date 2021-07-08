Apex Legends Thrillseekers Event Will Add A New Arena Map And Weekly Rewards
Apex Legends is getting a new event called Thrillseekers, which will add a new Overflow arena map, three weeks’ worth of rewards, and unlockable cosmetics. Additionally, a special Summer Splash Sale and Thrillseekers Event Store will be available during this time. Both the Summer Splash Sale and Thrillseekers Event will start from July 13, 2021, with the sale ending on July 27, 2021.www.playstationlifestyle.net
