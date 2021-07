WATERVILLE – The Maine International Film Festival, now in its 24th year, prides itself on its range of Maine-based and Maine-made film offerings. Among this year’s crop is “The Catch,” a film that follows a troubled woman’s return to her estranged family in coastal Maine. With her lobsterman father fighting off an outsider attempting to corporatize the local harbor, Beth and an ex-boyfriend make plans to hijack local drug runners and skip town. “The Catch” will have two in-person screenings during the Maine International Film Festival, the first on July 12 in Skowhegan and the second on July 13 in Waterville.