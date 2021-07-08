Cancel
Yardley, PA

Warren resumes regular office hours at Yardley district office

timespub.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Rep. Perry Warren, D-Bucks, announced his Yardley district office has resumed walk-in service. “At the height of the pandemic, my staff and I needed to adapt in order to serve our residents while also protecting the public health of the community,” Warren said. “I’m proud of the work we accomplished when working remotely, and when we reopened the Yardley district office with social distancing measures in place over a year ago. Now it’s a relief to be able to once again welcome walk-in visitors and resume office hours in Morrisville.”

