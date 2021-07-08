Watch the July 2021 PlayStation State of Play Stream Right Here
The latest PlayStation State of Play is about to kick off, featuring about 30 minutes of news and reveals for a variety of games. While 9 minutes will focus on a deep dive into Deathloop gameplay, the remaining 21 minutes is reserved for showing off other titles. Sony specifically said “updates on some exciting indie and third-party titles.” While this leaves a lot open for games like Final Fantasy XVI or other big names to show up, don’t expect to see much, if any, Sony first-party stuff on this showcase.www.playstationlifestyle.net
