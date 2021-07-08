Josh Pine Joins Whip Media As Vice President of Global Business Development

Lazard Asset Management hires Joanne Choi as a managing director and chief marketing officer, effective immediately. Choi joins Lazard from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where she was head of global marketing. She is responsible for Lazard's marketing efforts and brand strategy across its global asset management client base, and will drive commercial opportunities through strategic marketing communications programs. "Joanne not only has the relevant experience, but she understands the intricacies of our business and ways to position our strategies to best meet the needs of our clients," said LAM chief business officer Nathan Paul.