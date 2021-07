Washington D.C.'s Signature Theatre has announced the lineup for its upcoming 2021-2022 season. Signature will present the pre-Broadway engagement of KPOP, The Broadway Musical at The Anthem in late December 2021, with exact dates to come. Featuring a book by Jason Kim, music, lyrics, music production and arrangements by Helen Park and music and lyrics by Max Vernon, KPOP is an immersive musical that weaves together dance, music and intimate storytelling, taking theatergoers on a backstage tour of a Korean pop music factory. Teddy Bergman will direct the production, with choreography by Jennifer Weber. KPOP earned three Lucille Lortel Awards for its world premiere off-Broadway in 2018, including Outstanding Musical. As previously announced, KPOP is aiming for a Broadway run.