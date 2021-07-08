Cancel
Release Your Inner Criminal in the Upcoming Red Dead Online Blood Money Update

PlayStation LifeStyle
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Blood Money update is coming to Red Dead Online, and will add a new type of work known as Crimes as well as collectibles known as Capitale. Collecting Capitale will eventually unlock new Opportunity missions through Guido Martelli, where the crime boss will task players will stealing one of the Three Jewels of the West. Rockstar has also added a new Quick Draw Club pass, which will award players with Dutch’s outfit upon purchase. The new update will be available starting July 13, 2021.

#Gold Bars#Capitale#Guido#Dutch#Satchel Pamphlets#Rockstar Games
