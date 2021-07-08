Respawn Hits Back At Hackers Who 'Achieved Nothing Of Value'
"Apex Legends" was hacked on July 4 as part of an attempt to force Respawn Entertainment to quickly handle the hacks that have made "Titanfall" virtually unplayable. Unfortunately, the Sunday attack forced developers to work a ton of overtime and stop celebrating the American holiday as they attempted to fix the hack. Respawn hit back at the hackers on July 6, calling the results of their work "nothing of value."www.svg.com
