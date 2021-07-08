A Young Woman Is Trapped in an Elevator in the Future in Trailer for the Sci-Fi Thriller RISING WOLF
Samuel Goldwyn Films has released a cool trailer for an interesting-looking indie sci-fi thriller titled Rising Wolf. The story is set in the future, and it follows a young woman who is trapped in an elevator of a high-rise building and forced to survive. She’s put in a scary situation by a villainous group, and it leads to her learning some new things about herself that she didn’t know where a part of her.geektyrant.com
