Weeks after pleading guilty to crimes against a minor, Drake Bell just so happens to be the new father of one. On top of that, the actor made it clear that he has been married to his supposed "longtime girlfriend" Janet Von Schmeling for the past three years. Accounting for everything else he's been in the headlines for, it didn't really garner much attention, if you could believe that. According to PageSix, the couple was recently seen at Disneyland. Hey, get him out of there! That park is full of kids! Right, guys?