FBI Springfield Organizes Paycheck Protection Program/Economic Injury Disaster Loan Fraud Working Group
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - The Fairview Heights Resident Agency, part of the FBI Springfield Field Office, has organized a working group consisting of federal partners the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI) and the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General (SBA-OIG) to combat Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) fraud.m.riverbender.com
