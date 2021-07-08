Cancel
Fairview Heights, IL

FBI Springfield Organizes Paycheck Protection Program/Economic Injury Disaster Loan Fraud Working Group

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - The Fairview Heights Resident Agency, part of the FBI Springfield Field Office, has organized a working group consisting of federal partners the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations (IRS-CI) and the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General (SBA-OIG) to combat Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) fraud.

