LSU’s Rural Life Museum in Baton Rouge is an amazing place, several hundred acres of preserved rural landscape in the middle of Baton Rouge with buildings brought in from farms and plantations across the state. It is a delightfully bucolic oasis amidst a bustling city. Visitors to the museum are greeted by old tractors, huge gears from mills and the remains of marble columns from LSU’s old Hill Memorial Library. These items give a foretaste of the varied nature of the museum’s collections. Like an attic, one can find old treasures that tell the story of the family living in the house. In this case, the family is the state of Louisiana and its people.