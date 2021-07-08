Former SEPULTURA Drummer IGOR CAVALERA Breaks Down 'Troops Of Doom' Song In 'Beneath The Drums' Video Series

A decade has passed since the release of the first TIMES OF GRACE album, but chief protagonists ADAM D and JESSE LEACH have the unassailable excuse of having been otherwise occupied with a resurgent KILLSWITCH ENGAGE during that period. In truth, this was always a low-key project, at least in the sense that it seeks to explore the darker limits of Leach's lyrics and, as showcased on debut "The Hymn of a Broken Man", a more purposefully esoteric and adventurous musical approach than that high-profile day job arguably allows. The difference between the first TIMES OF GRACE record and this, its long-awaited follow-up, is immediately and abundantly apparent, however. Where the debut seemed to take the KILLSWITCH blueprint as a starting point, infusing that familiar sound with elements of post-rock and grunge, "Songs of Loss and Separation" goes the whole way, stripping the vast majority of recognizable ADAM D guitar tropes away, and replacing them with a fluid but focused hybrid of glowering, gritty alternative rock and shimmering, post-everything melancholy.