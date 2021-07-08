Former SEPULTURA Drummer IGOR CAVALERA Breaks Down 'Troops Of Doom' Song In 'Beneath The Drums' Video Series
Former SEPULTURA drummer Igor "Iggor" Cavalera recently launched a video series, "Beneath The Drums", on his YouTube channel, where he dissects some of the best-known songs from his recording history. In the seventh episode, which can be seen below, he gives the backstory of the SEPULTURA song "Troops Of Doom" and also performs a playthrough video of the track, originally taken from the band's 1986 album "Morbid Visions".www.blabbermouth.net
