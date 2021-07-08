Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Former SEPULTURA Drummer IGOR CAVALERA Breaks Down 'Troops Of Doom' Song In 'Beneath The Drums' Video Series

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer SEPULTURA drummer Igor "Iggor" Cavalera recently launched a video series, "Beneath The Drums", on his YouTube channel, where he dissects some of the best-known songs from his recording history. In the seventh episode, which can be seen below, he gives the backstory of the SEPULTURA song "Troops Of Doom" and also performs a playthrough video of the track, originally taken from the band's 1986 album "Morbid Visions".

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Igor Cavalera
Person
Max Cavalera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Drums#Drummer#Patreon#Zoom#Mixhell#Petbrick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

OVERKILL Bassist To Release Debut Album From D.D. VERNI & THE CADILLAC BAND

D.D. VERNI & THE CADILLAC BAND has released "Cadillac Man", the first single and video from their debut album, "Let's Rattle", out September 17 (via MVD). Expect high-energy original swingin' and rockin' big-band music from D.D. Verni, the songwriter/founding member/bassist for heavy metal pioneers OVERKILL who've sold millions of records worldwide and have released 19 studio albums dating back to their 1985 debut album. Watch the video, filmed at the Vogel Theater in New Jersey and directed by Rich Furniss, produced by Adam Torkel and edited by Steven Bartashev, below.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

WE CAME AS ROMANS Release Music Video For New Single 'Darkbloom'

WE CAME AS ROMANS has shared the official music video for their brand new single "Darkbloom". With sharp synths and riffs that could chip that paint off the wall, "Darkbloom" represents the next chapter for WE CAME AS ROMANS. In fall 2019, the band shared two new tracks: "From The First Note" and "Carry The Weight". These songs marked the first material the band released after singer Kyle Pavone's tragic passing in August 2018.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Watch TREMONTI's Music Video For New Single 'If Not For You'

World-renowned guitarist/songwriter Mark Tremonti will release the fifth album from his solo band TREMONTI, titled "Marching In Time", on September 24, 2021 via Napalm Records. The official music video for the LP's first single, "If Not For You", can be seen below. The clip is a frenetic, high-energy performance video that visually complements the single that will be impacting radio this month.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

"Songs Of Loss And Separation"

A decade has passed since the release of the first TIMES OF GRACE album, but chief protagonists ADAM D and JESSE LEACH have the unassailable excuse of having been otherwise occupied with a resurgent KILLSWITCH ENGAGE during that period. In truth, this was always a low-key project, at least in the sense that it seeks to explore the darker limits of Leach's lyrics and, as showcased on debut "The Hymn of a Broken Man", a more purposefully esoteric and adventurous musical approach than that high-profile day job arguably allows. The difference between the first TIMES OF GRACE record and this, its long-awaited follow-up, is immediately and abundantly apparent, however. Where the debut seemed to take the KILLSWITCH blueprint as a starting point, infusing that familiar sound with elements of post-rock and grunge, "Songs of Loss and Separation" goes the whole way, stripping the vast majority of recognizable ADAM D guitar tropes away, and replacing them with a fluid but focused hybrid of glowering, gritty alternative rock and shimmering, post-everything melancholy.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SEPULTURA's ANDREAS KISSER: 'The First Song I Learned On Guitar'

In the latest Jackson "First Song I Learned on Guitar" clip for #metalmonday, SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser shares his recollections of getting hooked on guitar, his first guitar and how he learned to play the instrument. "Listening to albums is where I really trained my ear," Kisser said. "I studied...
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Former SCORPIONS Drummer HERMAN RAREBELL Announces 40th-Anniversary Reissue Of Solo Album 'Nip In The Bud'

As the drummer of the legendary rock band SCORPIONS, Herman Rarebell was the rhythmic backbone of the band for many years and remains one of the most influential drummers in the rock world today. Recorded 40 years ago, his first solo album "Nip In The Bud" will be re-released this year, remastered and available digitally for the first time. "Nip In The Bud" will be released on August 27 via Aviator Management.
MusicMetalSucks

George Lynch Unveils New Solo Track, “Death By a Thousand Licks”

“Death By a Thousand Licks,” the first single from George Lynch’s upcoming solo album, does not have a thousand licks; I had the MetalSucks Mansion monkeys count. But it is an absolute scorcher of a song with a helluva lotta riffs and guitar acrobatics, and fans of Lynch’s work in Dokken, Lynch Mob and his solo career should be delighted to learn that he still hasn’t lost a step.
Musicnextmosh.com

Dagoba reveal new video single “The Hunt”

Modern metallers Dagoba are back! After putting their stamp on the metal scene with their unique blend of metal and neckbreaking grooves, relentlessly touring and sharing the stage with legendary acts like Machine Head and In Flames, Dagoba have signed with leading Austrian metal label Napalm Records to bring their career to the next level.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

IRON MAIDEN Releases First New Song In Six Years, 'The Writing On The Wall'

British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN today revealed their brand-new track "The Writing On The Wall" with an eagerly anticipated global YouTube video premiere. The song was written by MAIDEN guitarist Adrian Smith and lead singer Bruce Dickinson, produced by Kevin Shirley and co-produced by MAIDEN bassist and founder-member Steve Harris.
Musicmetalinjection

And The Bassist on The New MUTOID MAN Album Is…

Mutoid Man is currently in the studio working on a new album, and with a mystery bassist replacing now-ex-bassist Nicholas Cageao. While Mutoid Man has been keeping who they've been working with under wraps, their label Sargent House may have given it away. In a photo posted to Sargent House's...
Musicnextmosh.com

Gost drops “Burning Thyme” music video

Synthwave act Gost has shared a music video for his fresh tune titled “Burning Thyme” — check out the clip below. The track appears on Gost’s forthcoming album ‘Rites of Love and Reverence,’ which arrives on August 13th through Century Media Records (pre-order). Gost comments, “I experimented a lot with...
Rock Musicmetalinjection

KROSSFYRE, OLD GRANDAD Among Gimme Metal's Top Tracks of the Week

KROSSFYRE – Infernal War. Hard to categorize, the debut LP from these guys on Hells Headbangers is a tornado of black/death/thrash brutality boiled down to its very core to create a blackened mass of pure metal. Made up of members of Sheidim, Spain's Graveyard, Körgull the Exterminator, Insulters, Morbid Flesh, and Suspira, Krossfyre's sonic stew is whipped to brutal perfection.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Pop Superstar ED SHEERAN Is 'Not Opposed To' Making Death Metal Album

Ed Sheeran says that he might record a death metal album. The 30-year-old singer/songwriter, who is one of the most successful musicians on the planet, floated the possibility of exploring a more extreme musical path while speaking to The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column. He said: "I was really into death metal as a kid. I listened to CRADLE OF FILTH and SLIPKNOT and all that stuff. I'm not saying I could ever step into that world. I learnt all those riffs on guitar as a kid. That's something I've never thought about doing — but something I would not be opposed to creating."
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

WITHIN TEMPTATION Releases Official Music Video For 'Shed My Skin'

The official music video for "Shed My Skin", the new single from Dutch heavy rockers WITHIN TEMPTATION, can be seen below. The track is a collaboration with the German metalcore band ANNISOKAY. "'Shed My Skin' revolves around dealing with inevitable changes in life," says WITHIN TEMPTATION singer Sharon Den Adel....

Comments / 0

Community Policy