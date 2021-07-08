Your Views: Why the rush on Juneteenth?

We condo dwellers have been chilled at the collapse of Champlain Towers in Surfside, Florida, and the suggestion that nearby construction was a contributory factor. The story has special significance for those of us in the West End section of Alexandria. A developer is proposing to convert the parking lot of an existing building into 230 additional dwellings. Our mayor is committed to maximum development, density and scale in Alexandria, a contentious issue for some. Our building and others in Condo Canyon are well over 40 years old.