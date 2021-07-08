Cancel
Your Views: Why the rush on Juneteenth?

By Editorials
alextimes.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Rev. Martin Luther King Day was first introduced, there were years of highly visible debate before Congress acted, and a year or so before implementation. Many states had already enacted their own versions. Contrast that with Juneteenth: rushed into law the day after a Congress full of spineless Republican opposition caved on command from its leadership, even though only a few states had laws recognizing this as a holiday and it was not on the general public’s radar.

