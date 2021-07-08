Your Views: Why the rush on Juneteenth?
When Rev. Martin Luther King Day was first introduced, there were years of highly visible debate before Congress acted, and a year or so before implementation. Many states had already enacted their own versions. Contrast that with Juneteenth: rushed into law the day after a Congress full of spineless Republican opposition caved on command from its leadership, even though only a few states had laws recognizing this as a holiday and it was not on the general public’s radar.alextimes.com
Comments / 0