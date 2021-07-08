Congresswoman Julia Letlow visits Cenla colleges during her higher education tour

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow is spending this week away from Washington D.C. on a higher education tour across the 5th Congressional District. Letlow was able to visit and speak to faculty members from Louisiana College, CLTCC and LSUA. She said she wanted to hear the concerns they are having to speak with faculty members on concerns and projects that they are wanting to get done to improve their campus.