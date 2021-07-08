Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rapides Parish, LA

Congresswoman Julia Letlow visits Cenla colleges during her higher education tour

By Dylan Domangue
kalb.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Congresswoman Julia Letlow is spending this week away from Washington D.C. on a higher education tour across the 5th Congressional District. Letlow was able to visit and speak to faculty members from Louisiana College, CLTCC and LSUA. She said she wanted to hear the concerns they are having to speak with faculty members on concerns and projects that they are wanting to get done to improve their campus.

www.kalb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Washington State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Grambling, LA
County
Rapides Parish, LA
Rapides Parish, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Washington, LA
City
Alexandria, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana College#Louisiana Tech#Higher Education#Congresswoman#Cltcc#Lsua#Fcc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
Posted by
The Hill

McConnell warns GOP won't vote to raise debt ceiling

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is warning that Republicans won't help raise the debt ceiling and is urging Democrats to include the spending hike in an infrastructure bill that they can pass along party lines. "I can’t imagine there will be a single Republican voting to raise the debt...

Comments / 0

Community Policy