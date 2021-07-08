Cancel
Animals

FWP taking applications for Citizen Advisory Council members

montanarightnow.com
 13 days ago

KALISPELL, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking individuals to serve on its Region 1 (northwest Montana) Citizen Advisory Council. The Citizen Advisory Council (CAC) is created to advise FWP on various regional and statewide issues, programs and policies, help identify areas where the department can be more effective, help identify emerging trends and resolve conflicts and offer insight and guidance from experiences and the community.

