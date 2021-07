Lightning strikes can cause death and destruction, but sometimes they just leave an interesting calling card. There are a few places you don't want to be when lightning is in the air - and a golf course is one of them. Believe me, I know. Over the years of playing golf, I have dodged my share of thunderstorms on the golf course. Fortunately, I usually play with guys much taller than me. ( He says with a morbid chuckle.)