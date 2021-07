In the early days of the pandemic, the service industry faced a major halt as businesses and restaurants had to close or limit services because of safety precautions. Workers had to survive without a constant income – which, in most cases, were already short-coming. The labor force rate declined to 60.2 percent in April 2020 —a level not seen since the early 1970s. Through unemployment benefits, stimulus checks and other outlets of help, some workers were able to stay afloat without their previous incomes, while others fell through the cracks.