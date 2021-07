(Fargo, ND) -- As the prevalence of COVID-19 declines across our region, Essentia Health is returning to pre-pandemic patient visitation in their hospitals and clinics. Like many health systems, Essentia responded to the public health crisis in spring 2020 by limiting visitors to our facilities. This was done to protect our patients, staff and the communities we serve. As COVID ebbed and flowed, they adjusted their policy accordingly. This past May, Essentia relaxed it by allowing two adult visitors per patient across all clinic and hospital settings. Starting Tuesday, those restrictions will be lifted.