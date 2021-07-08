Cancel
FDA Trims Use of Contentious Alzheimer's Drug Amid Backlash

By Matthew Perrone
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA month after approving a controversial new Alzheimer’s drug, U.S. health regulators on Thursday signed off on new prescribing instructions that are likely to limit its use. The Food and Drug Administration said the change is intended to address confusion among physicians and patients about who should get the drug, which has faced an intense public backlash since its approval last month.

