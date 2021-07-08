How to Get Rid of Itchy Mosquito Bites

Yuck. Yuck. Yuck. Ants are annoying, but cockroaches are gross — literally. According to the National Pest Management Association, roaches harbor bacteria such as E. coli and salmonella. Gross! Plus, roach droppings and even roach saliva impact the quality and cleanliness of your home's indoor air. And that can bring major complications for folks with allergies and asthma. But it gets worse: If you've seen one roach in your home that means it probably has friends (ie. a nest) in your home. But don't panic. We have all the info and solutions you need to get these creepy crawlies out of your house and prevent them from coming back. Read on to see which roach killer is best for your home and pets.