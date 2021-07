Over the last few weeks, we’ve learned quite a bit about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2. Leaked renders of the device have given us a good look at its design, OnePlus has confirmed that it will feature MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 AI chip, and the company’s Head of Product, Oliver Zhang, has told us that the device will feature the same 6.43-inch FHD+ fluid AMOLED 90Hz display as the original Nord. Now, just a week ahead of the launch event, leaker Ishan Agarwal has revealed that the OnePlus Nord 2 will feature the same primary camera as the OnePlus 9 series.