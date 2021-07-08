Cancel
Burn Gorman, Lou Ferrigno, Michael Rispoli Among 15 Cast in Making of 'Godfather' Series at Paramount Plus

By Joe Otterson
Laredo Morning Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Offer,” the Paramount Plus drama series that will go behind-the-scenes of the making of “The Godfather,” is adding over a dozen actors to its cast. Burn Gorman has been cast in the series regular role of Charles Bluhdorn, the volatile head of Gulf & Western, while 14 recurring guest stars have also joined the series. Among those is Justin Chambers in the role of Marlon Brando, Lou Ferrigno in the role of Lenny Montana — the former wrestler who played Luca Brasi — and Michael Rispoli as Tommy Lucchese, head of one of the Five Families.

www.lmtonline.com

