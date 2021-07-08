Cancel
Helen Mirren, 75, exudes elegance in a crisp white suit as she leaves her hotel following an evening at Cannes Film Festival

By Natasha Hooper For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

She has an impeccable sense of style.

And Helen Mirren didn't disappoint on Thursday as she looked incredibly elegant in a suit while exiting her hotel, after attending multiple events at Cannes Film Festival.

The acclaimed actress, 75, looked typically chic in her crisp white two-piece as she headed to a vehicle outside of the Martinez Hotel in the French resort town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05LbtN_0arRMa4X00
Impeccable style: Helen Mirren didn't disappoint on Thursday as she looked incredibly elegant in a suit while exiting her hotel, after attending multiple events at Cannes Film Festival

Her cream blazer featured a tortoiseshell button and she wore a delicate lace top underneath.

Helen accessorised tastefully with a black snakeskin handbag as she clutched her mobile phone and a face mask for safety amid the pandemic.

The star tucked her silver tresses behind a black hairband and framed her visage with hoop earrings and unusual sunglasses.

She rounded off the look with black heels, complete with scallop detailing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00MVO5_0arRMa4X00
Timeless fashion: The acclaimed actress, 75, looked typically chic in her crisp white two-piece as she headed to a vehicle outside of the Martinez Hotel in the French resort town
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03lBzT_0arRMa4X00
Details: Her cream blazer featured a tortoiseshell button and she wore a delicate lace top underneath

Helen attended the Velvet Underground screening on Tuesday at Cannes Film Festival with her husband of 24 years Taylor Hackford.

The actress cut a chic figure in a white shirt dress, which was cinched around her waist with a chunky black belt.

Helen styled the dress with a pair of polka dot stilettos and accessorised with a small gold metallic bag, which featured a chain strap.

The Oscar-winning star also added a headband to her look, pushing back her silver locks to reveal her pretty visage.

She added a coat of make-up including a red lip to the look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZTyx_0arRMa4X00
Essentials: Helen accessorised tastefully with a black snakeskin handbag as she clutched her mobile phone and a face mask for safety amid the pandemic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OC74A_0arRMa4X00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I3deG_0arRMa4X00

Meanwhile, director Taylor looked dapper in a sharp grey suit, which he wore with a white shirt and a skinny black tie.

The Velvet Underground is a 2021 documentary film directed and produced by Todd Haynes that follows the band The Velvet Underground.

It had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on July 7 and it is scheduled to be released on October 15, 2021, by Apple TV+.

The Cannes Film Festival has returned in full force after being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic this time last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hf5rt_0arRMa4X00
Glowing: Helen attended the Velvet Underground screening on Tuesday at Cannes Film Festival with her husband of 24 years Taylor Hackford
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vt9IO_0arRMa4X00
Classic: The actress cut a chic figure in a white shirt dress, which was cinched around her waist with a chunky black belt

