Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wayne County, KY

Wayne County man accused of wire fraud pleads not guilty

By CARLA SLAVEY Commonwealth Journal
Posted by 
Commonwealth Journal
Commonwealth Journal
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hw6Gd_0arRLmhS00

A Wayne County man accused of fraud over an alleged scheme involving Tiny Homes has pleaded not guilty in federal court.

Timothy M. Kelley has been charged with seven counts of Wire Fraud. He pleaded not guilty Tuesday during a hearing in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram in London.

A trial for the case has been set for September 13 in U.S. District Court in London, conducted by Judge Robert E. Wier.

Kelley was released from custody under the conditions that he remain within the eastern district of Kentucky, that he not obtain a passport and that he have no contact with the victims in the case. He may also not open any new lines of credit without the permission of the court.

Kelley is accused of taking money via Walmart2Walmart wire transfer from customers in their belief that he would construct Tiny Homes for them.

The amount he received was more than $6,000 from at least three different customers.

Additionally, Kelley is accused of accepting a $7,000 wire transfer from a First Citizens Bank account which was transferred into his Monticello Banking Company account.

The money transfers took place between December 2019 and February 2020.

Comments / 0

Commonwealth Journal

Commonwealth Journal

Somerset, KY
1K+
Followers
65
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Commonwealth Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Ingram, KY
Wayne County, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
London, KY
City
Monticello, KY
County
Wayne County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wire Fraud#Tiny Homes#District Court#Walmart2walmart#First Citizens Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
SoccerABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The White House's Covid-19 transparency problem

(CNN) — We learned this week that a White House aide had tested positive for Covid-19 despite having been fully vaccinated against the virus. How did we find out this information, you ask? Axios broke the story, which was quickly confirmed by CNN and virtually every other major media outlet. The White House had said nothing about it. Not a word -- until after, of course, the news had been reported. Which is a problem.
Posted by
NBC News

McConnell threatens to oppose debt ceiling hike, raising Democratic ire

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans won't support a debt limit hike, drawing fierce backlash from Democrats who accused him of plotting to sabotage the economy. The Kentucky Republican suggested that Democrats should act alone to lift the debt ceiling, a move that experts say is necessary...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy