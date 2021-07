McDonald’s may be radio’s top fast food advertiser but it is Chick-fil-A that has the most satisfied customers. Chick-fil-A, a regular radio user, ranked No. 1 on the American Customer Satisfaction Index with a score of 83 out of 100, placing it at the top of the tally among what the survey refers to as limited service restaurants. Close behind is Domino’s, an occasional radio user with an 80, followed by KFC which tied with Starbucks at 79, with Five Guys rounding out the top five with a satisfaction score of 78.