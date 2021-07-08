Cancel
Russell Springs, KY

Mary Lou Ashbrook, age 94, of Russell Springs

By Sean Hammond
lakercountry.com
 13 days ago

Mary Lou Ashbrook, of Russell Springs, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Fair Oaks Health and Rehabilitation. She was 94. Born on May 11, 1927, in Adair County, she was the only child of the late Virtus and Myrtle Reese Conover. Mary was a retired seamstress and a member of White’s Chapel Separate Baptist Church. She also attended Coffey’s Grove Separate Baptist Church with her family. Mary enjoyed sewing, working with her flowers, and the company of her dog.

lakercountry.com

