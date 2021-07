A booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine administered 6 months after the primary 2-dose series was found to elicit high neutralization titers against the wild type and the Beta variant (B.1.351), according to early data reported by Pfizer and BioNTech. Additional data from the booster study is expected to be available soon and will also be submitted to regulatory authorities in the coming weeks.