Bella Hadid Seemingly Confirms That She Has A New Boyfriend

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who've ignited romances, taken them one step further, been devastated by heartbreak and everything in between for early July 2021, starting with this beauty… Did Bella Hadid just go Instagram official with her new man? The supermodel included a photo of herself kissing a man fans and media outlets have identified as Marc Kalman — an art director who's worked with rapper Travis Scott — in a July 8 Instagram slideshow full of pictures showing her working in France early in the month (she's been shuttling between both the Cannes Film Festival and Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week). "Time of my life ⏳🫀🍾 Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹," she captioned the images. Outlets including Page Six and E! News reported that Bella — whose last public relationship, with music star The Weeknd, ended in 2019 — was spotted having lunch with Marc in NYC in early June (see a photo here).