Bella Hadid Seemingly Confirms That She Has A New Boyfriend

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFiona Apple once famously declared that “the world is bullshit,” and the past 16 months have certainly taught us that many prevailing institutions are dumb and bad. Which is why we celebrate each blessing from the universe — pure, joyous love being the precious among them. And so today, we are celebrating Bella Hadid’s apparent confirmation that she has a new boyfriend in an enchanting photo. Filed under: things we absolutely love to see.

Bella Hadid
Travis Scott
Fiona Apple
Celebrities

Bella Hadid Seemingly Borrowed Kendall Jenner’s Strategy for Keeping a Relationship Secret

Bella Hadid only just confirmed her relationship with Marc Kalman, but according to Page Six, the love match is actually anything but new. In fact, the supermodel and her new art director beau apparently first started seeing each other all the way back in July of 2020–which means the pair is just on one side or the other of celebrating their one year anniversary together. Hmm, did Hadid borrow a from her friend Kendall Jenner’s dating handbook?
Celebrities

Yep, It's Time For a Deep Dive on Bella Hadid's Art Director Boyfriend, Marc Kalman

Sorry to those of you waiting on a wishing star for Bella Hadid and The Weeknd to get back together, but it doesn't seem like a reconciliation will be happening between those two anytime soon! In fact, Bella appears to have moved on to a new guy—who isn't Jack Nicholson's grandson, remember that brief romance?—if her most recent Instagram post is any indicator.
Beauty & Fashion

Bella Hadid Just Brought Back Ed Hardy Fashion During Outing With Boyfriend Marc Kalman

TikTok stars aren't the only ones reviving early aughts fashion. Case in point? Bella Hadid just brought back a major fashion trend from the early 2000s after she was spotted wearing an Ed Hardy T-shirt. You know, the tattoo-inspired designs made popular by celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears and many others. Plus, Bill Hader cemented the brand's fashion in pop culture forever after debuting his Stefon character on Saturday Night Live. On Saturday, July 17, the 24-year-old supermodel stepped out with her boyfriend Marc Kalman for a quick coffee run in New York City. During their out and about, Bella rocked a fitted Ed Hardy tee, which...
Designers & Collections

Talk About French Girl Cool! Here’s A Peek Into Bella Hadid’s Cannes/Couture Week Wardrobe

’Twas an eventful trip to France for our beloved Bella! Beginning with her red carpet debut in a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier number, bejeweled in Chopard (not to mention the ensuing gilded Schiaparelli lungs) and ending the trip with a boyfriend tease while dressed in a coordinating Burberry set, the model made her French sabbatical one for the fashion books.
Music

Is Marc Kalman Jewish? Bella Hadid and new beau send Insta crazy

Bella Hadid has just posted about her potential new boyfriend on Instagram and people are going crazy for the pair. But who is her new flame? Fans are wondering about his career, and if he is Jewish. We introduce you to art director Marc Kalman. Meet Bella’s new beau. Bella’s...
Celebrities

Bella Hadid kisses rumored boyfriend Marc Kalman in Instagram pic

Bella Hadid has apparently found love again. The supermodel sneakily slipped a PDA-packed photo of her kissing rumored boyfriend Marc Kalman into the last slide of a France photodump — which fans were quick to notice and focus on despite its end placement. Hadid, who is traveling between Cannes and...
Vogue Magazine

The Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: FKA Twigs, Bella Hadid, and More

Between the creativity of couture week and beautiful displays of skin- and self-care, this week's best beauty Instagrams proved that aesthetics are the ultimate art form. Bella Hadid let followers know that her Parisian glam routine begins en route, while, at the Off White show, Candice Swanepoel exchanged her luminous beach goddess vibe for a sleek and contemporary makeup moment hued navy blue. The manicures at Iris Van Herpen—dreamed up by nail artist Eichi Matsunaga—were, essentially, wearable water, a cascade of fashioned droplets extending from each translucent talon.
Music

Bella Hadid posts photo with new man, more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who've ignited romances, taken them one step further, been devastated by heartbreak and everything in between for early July 2021, starting with this beauty… Did Bella Hadid just go Instagram official with her new man? The supermodel included a photo of herself kissing a man fans and media outlets have identified as Marc Kalman — an art director who's worked with rapper Travis Scott — in a July 8 Instagram slideshow full of pictures showing her working in France early in the month (she's been shuttling between both the Cannes Film Festival and Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week). "Time of my life ⏳🫀🍾 Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹," she captioned the images. Outlets including Page Six and E! News reported that Bella — whose last public relationship, with music star The Weeknd, ended in 2019 — was spotted having lunch with Marc in NYC in early June (see a photo here).
Beauty & Fashion
POPSUGAR

Bella Hadid Presents the Mullet of Buns

Welcome to day two of me trying to wrap my head around Bella Hadid's bun. The model has inadvertently become the face of this year's Cannes Film Festival — turning heads in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier and giving her mystery boyfriend his grid debut — and her latest appearance was no less headline making. At the Tre Piani screening on July 11, Hadid wore a couture Schiaparelli gown with an open neckline and a gold, branched, lung-shaped statement necklace. Her hair was just as transfixing.
TV & Videos

Why Gigi Hadid was the voiceover for an episode of Never Have I Ever on Netflix

Never Have I Ever has just returned for its second series with Netflix, which means more from the chaotic life of Devi and her wild love triangle with Paxton and Ben. When you weren’t completely caught up in trying to keep up with all that drama, you may have noticed that the familiar voiceover of Never Have I Ever changed for one episode in the new season – to global supermodel Gigi Hadid.
Celebrities

Shailene Woodley Opens Up About Her Health Condition

Shailene Woodley is known for her acting chops in shows like "Big Little Lies" — and her relationship with fiance Aaron Rodgers — but now she's making headlines for talking about health struggles she previously kept quiet. Woodley, who has a bunch of upcoming projects coming out this year, appeared...

