Olympic Games: The daring escape sparked by one forbidden glance

BBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Do not look at President Clinton." Those were the instructions Raed Ahmed was given before the opening ceremony of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. The stocky Iraqi weightlifter was told that Clinton and the United States wanted to destroy his country and should be shown no respect. The message had come from Iraqi Olympic Committee officials, who were under the orders of Saddam Hussein's eldest son, Uday.

