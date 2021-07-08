SEC, VDH, FEMA issue warnings regarding Tropical Storm Elsa

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-21 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 309 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jersey Village, Hunters Creek Village, Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village, Spring Branch North, Spring Branch West, Spring Valley, eastern Addicks Park Ten, Hedwig Village, Hilshire Village, Westbranch, Spring Branch Central, Carverdale, Fairbanks / Northwest Crossing, Langwood, Spring Branch East, Greater Inwood, Greater Uptown, Central Northwest and Memorial. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
