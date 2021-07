Syracuse, N.Y. -- A cold front sweeping in from Canada is pushing wildfire smoke out of Upstate New York today and lowering the heat and humidity. The smoke, drifting on the jet stream from more than 100 fires in the Northwest and southern Canada, caused poor air quality on Tuesday across Upstate. The number of smoke particles small enough to pass into the lungs rose above unhealthy levels, according to the U.S. Air Quality Index. The level exceeded 100 on the air quality index scale, which means the air was unhealthy for people with respiratory and cardiac issues.