Canada's TELUS Ventures led the oversubscribed round, joined by True Ventures, Amazon Alexa Fund, and new investor Listen Ventures. CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Rise Gardens, which makes indoor, smart hydroponic garden systems, today announced it has raised $9 million in an oversubscribed Series A round, led by TELUS Ventures, Canada's most active corporate venture capital fund. Current Rise Gardens investors True Ventures and Amazon Alexa Fund also participated in the round, along with new investor Listen Ventures, bringing the total amount raised to date to $13 million. The additional funds will be used to continue the company's product innovation and expansion into new markets.