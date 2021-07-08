Attorney Angela J. Reddock-Wright Named a Finalist in the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2021 Women's Leadership Awards
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. The Reddock Law Group is pleased to announce that its Founding and Managing Partner, Angela Reddock-Wright, also an employment mediator and arbitrator with Judicate West, was named a Finalist in the Los Angeles Business Journal's Women's Leadership Council & Awards "Community Impact Advocate of the Year" category.www.timesunion.com
