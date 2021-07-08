Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Attorney Angela J. Reddock-Wright Named a Finalist in the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2021 Women's Leadership Awards

Times Union
 12 days ago

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. The Reddock Law Group is pleased to announce that its Founding and Managing Partner, Angela Reddock-Wright, also an employment mediator and arbitrator with Judicate West, was named a Finalist in the Los Angeles Business Journal's Women's Leadership Council & Awards "Community Impact Advocate of the Year" category.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Womens#The Reddock Law Group#Prweb#Lockton Insurance Brokers#Llc#Green Hasson Janks#Bank Of America#Title Ix#Pla#The Screen Actors Guild#Metoo Movement#The Brentwood School#German#Lisaelkanpr Gmail Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Technologyslenterprise.com

Finalists announced for Women Tech Awards

The Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization based in Utah and focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector, has announced the 21 finalists for its 2021 Women Tech Awards. “These awards bring visibility to technology-focused women throughout the industry who are leading technology companies, creating...
Economybizjournals

Revealed: DBJ's 2021 Outstanding Women in Business finalists, Part 4

Meet the final group of transformational women leaders in DBJ's 23rd program. Outstanding Women in Business Awards Virtual Celebration 2021. The way companies do business is changing & women execs are leading the charge. During DBJ's 23rd annual awards program, we will honor 36 women for their accomplishments & celebrate a Lifetime Achievement award winner.
Manhattan, KSPosted by
Little Apple Post

Manhattan Chamber announces 2021 Business Awards finalists

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the finalists for its 2021 Business Awards. The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce says it is proud to recognize the successes and outstanding achievements of members in the following five categories:. Cornerstone (Lifetime Achievement in Business and Industry)
EconomyNBA

Comerica's Women's Business Awards 2021 - July

The Comerica Bank Women's Business Awards Program recognizes women in leadership in Southern California, in tribute to their contributions. Please see below for this month’s honorees. Beth Houpis — Woman of Promise. The Comerica Bank Woman of Promise is Beth Houpis, an absolute star in the workplace and an even...
BusinessTimes Union

LexisNexis CEO Mike Walsh Named Among Best CEOs for Women and Diversity on Comparably

LexisNexis is Honored to Receive Awards Based on Feedback from Women Employees and Employees of Color. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of information and analytics, is proud to have received two awards from Comparably, including Best CEO for Women and Best CEO for Diversity. Mike Walsh has been CEO of LexisNexis Legal & Professional since 2010 and is strongly committed to all facets of Inclusion & Diversity as well as the company’s mission to advance the rule of law around the world. These are the second consecutive awards for both honors, as Mr. Walsh was named Best CEO for Women and Best CEO for Diversity in 2020 on Comparably.
LawPosted by
TheStreet

Ervin Cohen & Jessup's Randy Leff And Peter Selvin Named Top Litigators In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup (ECJ) announced today that Partners and members of Firm's Litigation practice Randall S. Leff and Peter S. Selvin have been recognized for their accomplishments as leading attorneys within the Southern California business community and named to the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual list "2021 Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Lawyers." The publication says litigators are a special breed of attorney "that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system." The feature, published today, includes the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region who "go to the proverbial mat to fight for their clients before judges and jury."
Businessnevadabusiness.com

Luvseats LLC Names Eric Yaverbaum Advisory Council Member

LuvSeats LLC has added the expertise of New York City public relations industry leader Eric Yaverbaum, who has joined the company’s advisory council as the rollout of the LuvSeats app and its revolutionary 3rd Market pushes forward. Yaverbaum — a seven-time best-selling author — quite literally wrote the book on...
BusinessDeadline

AMC Entertainment Names CEO Adam Aron Chairman Of The Board, Philip Lader Lead Director

AMC Entertainment Wednesday said it’s expanded the role of CEO Adam Aron to include chairman of the board, and selected Ambassador Philip Lader to serve as lead director. As previously announced, current non-executive chairman of the board, Lin Zhang, and Mao Jun (John) Zeng, both of Wanda, are stepping down as AMC directors following Wanda’s sale of most of its AMC shares during an eventful year where the exhibitor’s business and investor base were dramatically transformed by the global pandemic.
Businesscelebrityaccess.com

Jason Feinberg Named SVP Of Marketing At Flymachine

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Flymachine, a new livestreaming service that positions itself as a ‘virtual venue’ announced the hire of Jason Feinberg who joins the company’s leadership team as Senior Vice President of Marketing. In his new role at Flymachine, Feinberg will oversee marketing for digital and product-based initiatives...
EconomyFinancial-Planning.com

Carson Group taps FPA’s top editor for advisor content role

Fresh off a private equity infusion and billion-dollar valuation, one of the largest hybrid RIAs is investing in financial advisor content with a new hire for its coaching arm. Carson Group — the firm whose minority stake was acquired last week by Bain Capital — appointed ex-FPA Publications Editor-in-Chief Ana...
Kirkland, NYLaw.com

Kirkland Takes Clifford Chance New York Funds Partner

Kirkland & Ellis has brought on board a private funds partner from Clifford Chance in New York, just days after it lost an investment funds partner to fierce rival Latham & Watkins in the city. Victor Levy joins Kirkland after three years at CC, prior to which he had been...
Las Vegas, NVLas Vegas Sun

Former gaming exec, education advocate Tom Gallagher dies at 76

Tom Gallagher was a lifelong advocate of education, something witnessed in the respected lawyer and business leader’s work with various causes in Southern Nevada. The former Caesars Entertainment executive was the co-founder of the Guinn Center for Policy Priorities, taught business law and ethics at the UNLV law school, and served on the boards of the Black Mountain Institute, Desert Research Institute Foundation and Vegas PBS.
Economytampabaymetro.com

The Face of Private Wealth Management: Danyell Jones, CEPA, AAMS, WMS

I invite you to ask yourself: When was the last time you were truly impressed with who you trust to handle your financial affairs?. Attention to detail, and a wealth management experience that extends far beyond simple investing are elements that have established Danyell Jones as one of the most sought after Financial Advisors in the Tampa Bay area.
Businessprweek.com

BCW New York tech lead Laura Anderson McGrath joins Strange Brew Strategies

SAN FRANCISCO: Strange Brew Strategies has hired former BCW New York tech lead Laura Anderson McGrath as EVP after tapping Mixing Board for an executive search. McGrath's hire is the next step in expansion for Strange Brew, which at almost five years old has more than doubled in size to a 25-person, technology-focused shop. It’s represented publicly traded or multi-billion-dollar companies including American Express, Cloudflare, Dataiku and GitHub.
Businessodwyerpr.com

On the Move: Lazard Asset Management Names Choi CMO

Lazard Asset Management hires Joanne Choi as a managing director and chief marketing officer, effective immediately. Choi joins Lazard from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where she was head of global marketing. She is responsible for Lazard's marketing efforts and brand strategy across its global asset management client base, and will drive commercial opportunities through strategic marketing communications programs. "Joanne not only has the relevant experience, but she understands the intricacies of our business and ways to position our strategies to best meet the needs of our clients," said LAM chief business officer Nathan Paul.
Economyhotelnewsresource.com

Jim Petrus Named Chief Executive Officer for Lotte Hotels and Resorts Americas

Lotte Hotels Corporation announced yesterday that Jim Petrus has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Lotte Hotels and Resorts Americas, effective immediately. Petrus is a 30 plus year industry leader who has held senior roles in Blackstone/BRE Hotels and Resorts, Starwood Hotels and Resorts and Hyatt Hotels. Petrus' appointment builds upon the luxury South Korean brand's commitment to creating unique and compelling experiences for guests in the Americas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy