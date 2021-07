Check out FYQD Studio's new gameplay trailer for Bright Memory: Infinite, featuring the game's newly added weapons and battle scenes. In Bright Memory: Infinite, players can acquire different weapons as they progress. This video shows the special firing mode of each one. This new trailer also features a boss battle from later on in the game. The player takes on the "Mysterious Masked Man" before facing off with the Tian Yu Emperor. Bright Memory: Infinite launches on PC and Xbox Series X|S in 2021. It will arrive later on PlayStation 5. Owners of the Xbox Series X|S version of Bright Memory will receive a discount when purchasing Bright Memory: Infinite, whereas owners of the PC version will receive a free upgrade for Bright Memory: Infinite.