Patience Carter was just 20 when her life changed forever. While on vacation in Orlando, she visited Pulse nightclub with her cousin Tiara Parker and a friend, Akyra Murray. It was June 2016 and what would have been a fun night of dancing turned to terror when a gunman opened fire. Akyra Murray, then a student at West Catholic High School, was among the youngest of the 49 people killed that day. Carter, who was shot in both legs, made it out — traumatized, but alive.