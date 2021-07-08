Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Lil Baby drug arrest LIVE – Rapper arrested in Paris while with James Harden on ‘weed charge’ after Logan Paul drama

By Jocelyn Cook
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ech7t_0arRJ2Iz00

Rapper Lil Baby has been arrested in France, reportedly as part of a huge drugs bust.

The rapper was reportedly detained while he was in Paris for Fashion Week with NBA superstar James Harden.

He was accompanied by Brooklyn Nets player James Harden, however, he was neither arrested nor taken into custody, ESPN confirmed.

The prosecutor's office said that an investigation has been opened by the city's 8th district police precinct.

Just hours before his reported arrest, controversial YouTuber Logan Paul spoke about Lil Baby on his podcast, which sparked a response from the rapper.

“I’m all for the new artists, but this one in particular I have no idea what he’s saying. I have none. And it all sounds the same, his tone is the same it’s all the same. I give him a year," Paul said.

Lil Baby caught word of the comments and responded on Twitter, tweeting “Logan who?” and “More like give em a year to have 100ms.”

Read our Lil Baby and James Harden live blog for the latest news and information...

WHO IS LIL BABY?

Lil Baby, 26, is an American rapper from Atlanta, Georgia.

He rose to mainstream fame in 2017 following the release of his mixtape Perfect Timing.

Lil Baby is best known for his song Yes Indeed with Drake which peaked at 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

His debut studio album in 2018, Harder Than Ever, was certified RIAA Platinum.

The rapper’s new single, The Bigger Picture, peaked at number 3 on the Hot 100 and became the highest-charting song of his career.

IS WEED LEGAL IN PARIS?

Lil Baby was one of three people arrested on weed-related charges in Paris.

About 20 grams of weed was seized by authorities.

The substance is illegal in France.

The prosecutor's office said that an investigation has been opened by the city's 8th district police precinct.

HARDEN WAS NOT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

Harden was not arrested or taken into custody, according to ESPN.

Footage from the scene showed Harden and one other male being surrounded by cops and having their pockets searched.

Harden can be heard telling someone "it's ok, I don't understand."

One photo, obtained by TMZ, showed an officer holding what appears to be a vaping device.

It is unclear who it belongs to and what substance is inside.

  • LOGAN PAUL SAYS HE WAS 'WRONG' AFTER BACKLASH

LOGAN PAUL DISSES LIL BABY

Just hours before his reported arrest, controversial YouTuber Logan Paul spoke about Lil Baby on his podcast, which sparked a response from the rapper.

“Lil Baby, he’ll pop up on my Spotify… I’m scrolling through, and I f***ing can’t get away from Lil Baby songs,” Paul said.

“I’m all for the new artists, but this one in particular I have no idea what he’s saying. I have none. And it all sounds the same, his tone is the same it’s all the same. I give him a year.”

Lil Baby caught word of the comments and responded on Twitter, tweeting “Logan who?” and “More like give em a year to have 100ms.”

TWITTER JOKES ABOUT LIL BABY MEETING VP HARRIS

Some on Twitter joked about how Lil Baby met Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this year.

Harris has a reputation for being ambiguous and a bit controversial on marijuana-related issues.

  • SOME RECALL HOW TRUMP DEMANDED A$AP ROCKY BE RELEASED IN 2019

VIDEO SHOWS LIL BABY APPARENTLY IN POLICE VAN

  • SOME CALL FOR PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN TO 'FREE' LIL BABY

TWITTER PREDICTS A FIGHT BETWEEN LIL BABY AND LOGAN PAUL

CAR SMELLED OF WEED

Lil Baby was seen sitting in the back of a police van and appeared to be handcuffed, according to the outlet.

A local French newspaper said that the rapper was in a group that was stopped by police at 4.50pm after people left a vehicle reportedly smelling of marijuana.

Lil Baby rose to fame in 2017 following the release of his mixtape Perfect Timing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1vU8_0arRJ2Iz00
Credit: Splash

HARDEN WAS NOT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

Harden was not arrested or taken into custody, according to ESPN.

Footage from the scene showed Harden and one other male being surrounded by cops and having their pockets searched.

Harden can be heard telling someone "it's ok, I don't understand."

One photo, obtained by TMZ, showed an officer holding what appears to be a vaping device.

It is unclear who it belongs to and what substance is inside.

IS WEED LEGAL IN PARIS?

Lil Baby was one of three people arrested on weed-related charges in Paris.

About 20 grams of weed was seized by authorities.

The substance is illegal in France.

The prosecutor's office said that an investigation has been opened by the city's 8th district police precinct.

LOGAN PAUL SAYS HE WAS 'WRONG'

TWITTER MOCKS LOGAN PAUL

"Theres a 90 % chance Logan Paul thinks DaBaby and lil baby are the same person lmao," one person said.

"Whatever Lil Baby said is right," another added.

LOGAN PAUL DISSES LIL BABY

Just hours before his reported arrest, controversial YouTuber Logan Paul spoke about Lil Baby on his podcast, which sparked a response from the rapper.

“Lil Baby, he’ll pop up on my Spotify… I’m scrolling through, and I f***ing can’t get away from Lil Baby songs,” Paul said.

“I’m all for the new artists, but this one in particular I have no idea what he’s saying. I have none. And it all sounds the same, his tone is the same it’s all the same. I give him a year.”

Lil Baby caught word of the comments and responded on Twitter, tweeting “Logan who?” and “More like give em a year to have 100ms.”

LIL BABY REPORTEDLY ARRESTED ON WEED-RELATED CHARGES

The rapper was reportedly among three people who were arrested for weed-related charges.

There were allegedly 20 grams of weed discovered, according to ESPN.

The substance is illegal in France.

A local French newspaper said that the rapper was in a group that was stopped by police at 4.50pm after people left a vehicle reportedly smelling of marijuana.

WHAT DID JAMES HARDEN SAY AS LIL BABY WAS ARRESTED?

Footage from the scene when rapper Lil Baby was detained showed James Harden and one other male being surrounded by cops and having their pockets searched.

Harden can be heard telling someone "it's ok, I don't understand."

The NBA star was neither arrested nor taken into custody, according to ESPN.

HARDEN'S PREVIOUS CONTROVERSIES

Harden has been spotted at strip clubs, spending more than $1 million in one night.

Last July, photos of Harden taken by the Houston Rockets’ photographer surfaced on Twitter of him sporting a Blue Lives Matter face mask.

However, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that Harden only wore the mask because it was long enough to cover his beard and was unaware of its "Blue Lives Matter" connections.

JAMES HARDEN AND LIL BABY IN PARIS

James Harden and Lil Baby were in Paris for Fashion Week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32DI98_0arRJ2Iz00
James Harden and Lil Baby arrive for Paris Fashion Week on July 07, 2021 in France Credit: Alamy Live News

WHAT IS JAMES HARDEN KNOWN FOR?

James Harden was selected with the third overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year with the Thunder in 2012 and helped the team reach the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Miami Heat in five games.

He was named the Most Valuable Player in the NBA in 2018 and is an eight-time NBA all-star.

Harden is also a two-time member of the US national basketball team, winning gold medals at the 2012 Summer Olympics and 2014 FIBA World Cup.

WHO IS JAMES HARDEN?

James Harden plays for the Brooklyn Nets.

He previously played for the Houston Rockets.

Harden, who stands at 6ft 5in, is 31 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Ywmm_0arRJ2Iz00
Credit: Getty Images - Getty

WHAT ARE SOME OF RAPPER LIL BABY'S HITS?

Rapper Lil Baby rose to mainstream fame in 2017 following the release of his mixtape Perfect Timing.

He is best known for his song Yes Indeed with Drake.

It peaked at 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. Plus, his debut studio album in 2018, Harder Than Ever, was certified RIAA Platinum.

The rapper’s new single, The Bigger Picture, peaked at number 3 on the Hot 100 and became the highest-charting song of his career so far.

  • WHAT HAPPENED TO LIL BABY?
  • LIL Baby was arrested for allegedly carrying drugs while on a trip with NBA star James Harden.
  • The arrest occurred on July 8.
  • The pair was in Paris, France for Fashion Week.

Comments / 2

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
223K+
Followers
24K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Drugs#Nba#Brooklyn Nets#Espn#Twitter#American#Riaa Platinum#Tmz#Spotify#Raptvcom#Paris Story#Amaniwyd#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Lil Baby Arrested: Rapper Handcuffed & Taken Into Custody In Paris — Photos

Rapper Lil Baby was arrested on July 8 while in Paris with NBA star James Harden, who was not taken into custody. Lil Baby‘s trip to Paris Fashion Week did not go as planned. The 26-year-old rapper was arrested in Paris on July 8, according to TMZ. In photos obtained by the outlet, Lil Baby can be seen being handcuffed by authorities and taken into custody. He was with NBA star James Harden, 31, at the time of his arrest, though James was reportedly not arrested. HollywoodLife has reached out to Lil Baby’s rep and police for comment, but has not heard back.
NBAnetsdaily.com

James Harden frisked, questioned by Paris police after friend arrested on marijuana charge

No one will ever say the Nets “Big Three” are boring. In an incident on one of the most chic streets of Paris Thursday, James Harden was frisked and questioned by Paris police after his friend, Lil’ Baby, and two others were stopped and arrested for narcotics possession. Harden, in the French capitol for the annual Paris Fashion Show, was not arrested but his friend, the rapper Lil Baby, aka Dominque Jones, as two others were taken into custody.
CelebritiesHOT 97

Lil Baby Reportedly Arrested In Paris After Transporting Narcotics, James Harden Released

According to reports, rapper Lil Baby has been arrested in Paris. Reports claim that 20 grams of weed was found in the glove compartment of the car Baby was riding in. “The Parisian police arrested, this Thursday, three individuals, including the American rapper, for transporting narcotics. At 4:50 pm exactly, at 33 avenue Montaigne, local police checked the three passengers of a vehicle that smelled strongly of cannabis.”
Paris, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Paris police detain rapper Lil Baby, frisk NBA star Harden

PARIS — (AP) — American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office. NBA star James Harden also was stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social networks showed the Brooklyn Nets star briefly frisked in the incident on one of the French capital’s most elite avenues.
CelebritiesComplex

Video Shows Lil Baby and James Harden Stopped By Police in Paris, Rapper Possibly Arrested According to Report

Videos circulating on social media appear to show James Harden and Lil Baby being stopped by police in Paris, with TMZ writing that a “report says” Baby was arrested. Baby and Harden are in Paris for Fashion Week, having recently attended a Balenciaga show alongside Kanye West. On Thursday (July 8), a video emerged online showing Harden surrounded by police officers and other unidentified men. At one point, Harden appears to say that he doesn’t “understand” what was happening.
NBAPosted by
rolling out

NBA’s James Harden frisked in Paris, Lil Baby arrested (videos)

Rapper Lil Baby and NBA superstar James Harden were accosted by local police in Paris. Lil Baby was reportedly arrested. Baby and Harden were in the marquee French city for Paris Fashion Week. An eyewitness video shows the pair with their crew when authorities happened upon them and demanded to frisk them.
CelebritiesBBC

Lil Baby: Rapper and bodyguard fined for cannabis use

US rapper Lil Baby and his bodyguard have been fined for cannabis possession in France, police in Paris have said. The 26-year-old, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, spent Thursday night in custody as police questioned him. He was released on Friday morning. He was with NBA star James...
NBATMZ.com

Lil Baby Released After Weed Bust, James Harden Free to Go

6:03 AM PT -- 7/9 -- Law enforcement sources tell us Lil Baby has been released ... he'll have to pay French authorities a fine. 1:35 PM PT -- A spokesperson for the Paris Police Dept. tells us Baby was taken into custody with one other person on a drug charge. The person says Harden was not arrested or taken into custody.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta rapper arrested in Paris on drug charges

PARIS — American rapper Lil Baby was detained in Paris on Thursday for allegedly transporting drugs, according to the city prosecutor’s office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NBA star James Harden was also stopped but not detained, the prosecutor’s office said. Images shared on social...
MusicPosted by
XXL Mag

Logan Paul Says All Lil Baby Songs Sound the Same, Baby Responds

A clip from an old Logan Paul podcast episode where he downplays the success of Lil Baby and Baby's music has resurfaced online, and the Atlanta rapper has fired back. On Thursday (July 8), a snippet from episode 163 of the internet celebrity's ImPaulsive podcast, which is titled "We're Done With Sex" and was released back on March 3, 2020, made its way back onto social media. In the conversation, which is about influential and impactful music and artists from rock music bands like The Beatles, Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin to Lil Baby and DaBaby, Logan Paul offered his sentiments on the Quality Control Music artist's sound.
WorldPosted by
WRAL News

Paris police release rapper Lil Baby, hand him drug fine

PARIS — Paris police released rapper Lil Baby from custody on Friday after fining him for having cannabis in his car, according to the city prosecutor's office. He was stopped along with NBA star James Harden, who was frisked but not detained. Lil Baby's arrest on Thursday along one of...
CelebritiesEsquire

Logan Paul and Lil Baby Are Now Feuding. Here’s Why.

When Logan Paul isn’t busy knocking celebrities out with his punches, he’s hurting them with his words. A year-old clip from Paul’s podcast Impaulsive in which the internet personality can be heard insulting Lil Baby’s music resurfaced online recently. “Lil Baby, he’ll pop up on my Spotify,” Paul can be heard saying. “I’m scrolling through, and I fucking can’t get away from Lil Baby songs. I’m all for the new artists, but this one in particular I have no idea what he’s saying. I have none. And it all sounds the same, his tone is the same, it’s all the same. I give him a year.”

Comments / 2

Community Policy