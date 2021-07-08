Lil Baby drug arrest LIVE – Rapper arrested in Paris while with James Harden on ‘weed charge’ after Logan Paul drama

Rapper Lil Baby has been arrested in France, reportedly as part of a huge drugs bust.

The rapper was reportedly detained while he was in Paris for Fashion Week with NBA superstar James Harden.

He was accompanied by Brooklyn Nets player James Harden, however, he was neither arrested nor taken into custody, ESPN confirmed.

The prosecutor's office said that an investigation has been opened by the city's 8th district police precinct.

Just hours before his reported arrest, controversial YouTuber Logan Paul spoke about Lil Baby on his podcast, which sparked a response from the rapper.

“I’m all for the new artists, but this one in particular I have no idea what he’s saying. I have none. And it all sounds the same, his tone is the same it’s all the same. I give him a year," Paul said.

Lil Baby caught word of the comments and responded on Twitter, tweeting “Logan who?” and “More like give em a year to have 100ms.”

WHO IS LIL BABY?

Lil Baby, 26, is an American rapper from Atlanta, Georgia.

He rose to mainstream fame in 2017 following the release of his mixtape Perfect Timing.

Lil Baby is best known for his song Yes Indeed with Drake which peaked at 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

His debut studio album in 2018, Harder Than Ever, was certified RIAA Platinum.

The rapper’s new single, The Bigger Picture, peaked at number 3 on the Hot 100 and became the highest-charting song of his career.

IS WEED LEGAL IN PARIS?

Lil Baby was one of three people arrested on weed-related charges in Paris.

About 20 grams of weed was seized by authorities.

The substance is illegal in France.

HARDEN WAS NOT TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

LOGAN PAUL SAYS HE WAS 'WRONG' AFTER BACKLASH

TWITTER JOKES ABOUT LIL BABY MEETING VP HARRIS

Some on Twitter joked about how Lil Baby met Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this year.

Harris has a reputation for being ambiguous and a bit controversial on marijuana-related issues.

SOME RECALL HOW TRUMP DEMANDED A$AP ROCKY BE RELEASED IN 2019

VIDEO SHOWS LIL BABY APPARENTLY IN POLICE VAN

SOME CALL FOR PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN TO 'FREE' LIL BABY

TWITTER PREDICTS A FIGHT BETWEEN LIL BABY AND LOGAN PAUL

CAR SMELLED OF WEED

Lil Baby was seen sitting in the back of a police van and appeared to be handcuffed, according to the outlet.

A local French newspaper said that the rapper was in a group that was stopped by police at 4.50pm after people left a vehicle reportedly smelling of marijuana.

Lil Baby rose to fame in 2017 following the release of his mixtape Perfect Timing.

Credit: Splash

"Theres a 90 % chance Logan Paul thinks DaBaby and lil baby are the same person lmao," one person said.

"Whatever Lil Baby said is right," another added.

LIL BABY REPORTEDLY ARRESTED ON WEED-RELATED CHARGES

The rapper was reportedly among three people who were arrested for weed-related charges.

There were allegedly 20 grams of weed discovered, according to ESPN.

The substance is illegal in France.

A local French newspaper said that the rapper was in a group that was stopped by police at 4.50pm after people left a vehicle reportedly smelling of marijuana.

WHAT DID JAMES HARDEN SAY AS LIL BABY WAS ARRESTED?

Footage from the scene when rapper Lil Baby was detained showed James Harden and one other male being surrounded by cops and having their pockets searched.

Harden can be heard telling someone "it's ok, I don't understand."

The NBA star was neither arrested nor taken into custody, according to ESPN.

HARDEN'S PREVIOUS CONTROVERSIES

Harden has been spotted at strip clubs, spending more than $1 million in one night.

Last July, photos of Harden taken by the Houston Rockets’ photographer surfaced on Twitter of him sporting a Blue Lives Matter face mask.

However, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported that Harden only wore the mask because it was long enough to cover his beard and was unaware of its "Blue Lives Matter" connections.

JAMES HARDEN AND LIL BABY IN PARIS

James Harden and Lil Baby were in Paris for Fashion Week.

WHAT IS JAMES HARDEN KNOWN FOR?

James Harden was selected with the third overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He was named NBA Sixth Man of the Year with the Thunder in 2012 and helped the team reach the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Miami Heat in five games.

He was named the Most Valuable Player in the NBA in 2018 and is an eight-time NBA all-star.

Harden is also a two-time member of the US national basketball team, winning gold medals at the 2012 Summer Olympics and 2014 FIBA World Cup.

WHO IS JAMES HARDEN?

James Harden plays for the Brooklyn Nets.

He previously played for the Houston Rockets.

Harden, who stands at 6ft 5in, is 31 years old.

WHAT ARE SOME OF RAPPER LIL BABY'S HITS?

Rapper Lil Baby rose to mainstream fame in 2017 following the release of his mixtape Perfect Timing.

He is best known for his song Yes Indeed with Drake.

It peaked at 6 on the Billboard Hot 100. Plus, his debut studio album in 2018, Harder Than Ever, was certified RIAA Platinum.

The rapper’s new single, The Bigger Picture, peaked at number 3 on the Hot 100 and became the highest-charting song of his career so far.

WHAT HAPPENED TO LIL BABY?

LIL Baby was arrested for allegedly carrying drugs while on a trip with NBA star James Harden.

The arrest occurred on July 8.