As our country begins to reopen and return to what feels more like ‘normal,’ parents will again be relying on child care as they return to in-person work. It is good, then, to get confirmation Ohio lawmakers understand the importance of child care. According to the Ohio Capital Journal, leaders of child care facilities and advocates were worried about the fate of Step Up to Quality, as a Senate revision of the budget noted elimination of the state’s standard-monitoring system and ranking method for licensed child care programs was coming. It was saved in the final budget revision Gov. Mike DeWine signed.