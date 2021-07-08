Cancel
Video Games

Arcadegeddon - Announce Trailer | PS5

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew game trailer from IllFonic! Arcadegeddon Early Access Available Today on PlayStation 5 and PC (Epic Game Store)! Rise up and play with up to three friends in this ever-evolving cooperative multiplayer shooter. Explore multiple biomes, mini games, find hidden chests, and defeat numerous enemies and bosses.

#Illfonic
Video GamesGamespot

