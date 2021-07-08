Arcadegeddon - Announce Trailer | PS5

Watch the trailer for a look at the colorful world, characters, and more in this upcoming narrative-driven adventure game about friendship and community, Button City. Meet Fennel, a young fox and the newest kit in town. After arriving in the charming Button City with his mom, Fennel begins exploring his new home - especially the local arcade frequented by the town's welcoming anthropomorphic youths. Help Fennel fall in with the Fluff Squad, a crew of arcade-loving kids, as they spend a memorable week competing against rival teams while also hatching schemes to save their beloved hangout from Peppermint Pepperbottom, a greedy fat cat who puts profits over people. Button City launches on August 10, 2021, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac.
Comments / 0