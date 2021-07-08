Baldur's Gate 3 - Community Update #13: Breadth & Depth

Larian Studios will tomorrow release the fifth patch for the already excellent Baldur’s Gate 3 which is still currently under development and available via Early Access. The develop and team at Larian Studios have created a new 10 minute video providing a glimpse at what you can expect in the latest update to the role-playing game which will be made available on July 13th 2021. Patch 5 will expand on the breadth & depth of Baldur’s Gate 3, providing players with new game-changing mechanics, tons of combat and AI improvements, visual upgrades to weapons and cinematics, a bigger focus on roleplaying, and more Owlbear cub content to make your heart burst.