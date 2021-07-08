Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Baldur's Gate 3 - Community Update #13: Breadth & Depth

By Ben Janca
Gamespot
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Swen Vincke as he breaks down new elements coming into Baldurs Gate III in Patch 5 the newest patch coming to the game on July 13th. Learn more about active rolls, background roles, point and click system, and more in this patch update breakdown.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point And Click#Breadth Depth#Baldurs Gate Iii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Baldur’s Gate 3’s fifth update brings backstories and sneaky dice flicks

I didn’t have the time to watch the two-hour larping session that they themed last night’s Baldur’s Gate 3 announcement around. Thankfully, developers Larian Studios have bundled the update’s changes into a mere 9-minute update video. July 13's update will let you influence skill checks and role-play just a little bit more.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 5 Adds Active Roll, Non-Lethal Attacks

Larian Studios have published a recent community update letting us know what we can expect as part of Patch 5 to their Early Access RPG, Baldur’s Gate 3. And yes, there’s active roll. First up, Patch 5 will invalidate your Patch 4 saves, as has been the case for all...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Baldur’s Gate 3’s next update will be revealed by a group of LARPers, here's how to watch

The fifth Baldur’s Gate 3 patch is out there. Watching. Waiting. That’s as accurate as I can be right now, but there are more details coming later today in developer Larian Studio's latest livestream. At 7pm BST / 11am PT, Larian will be hosting “The Panel From Hell 3 - Twitch Plays: A Most Noble Sacrifice”. But it's no ordinary stream. They're hosting a "LarPG" in which seven actors will be guided through Gravensteen castle by the viewers. Better than a press release, eh?
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Baldur’s Gate 3 May Get NVIDIA DLSS Support in the Future

Baldur’s Gate 3 could get NVIDIA DLSS support in the future, judging by new information on Steam database. According to the reliable website, as noted by Reddit user makisekurisudesu, a new branch was added a few hours ago hinting at testing for NVIDIA DLSS support. No official announcement has been made about this, so it may take some time for DLSS to be implemented.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 5 Includes Active Roll, Smarter AI, More Rewards for Roleplaying

During the third Panel from Hell, Larian Studios shared the nitty-gritty on the upcoming Patch 5 for Baldur's Gate 3, due to launch on July 13th. The developer revealed a new Active Roll system coming to the roleplaying game alongside new Background Goals, an improved camping system, and smarter AI with foes now be capable of picking up discarded weapons when unarmed or passing health potions to each other.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 5 lands tomorrow with Camp Resources and more

Larian Studios will tomorrow release the fifth patch for the already excellent Baldur’s Gate 3 which is still currently under development and available via Early Access. The develop and team at Larian Studios have created a new 10 minute video providing a glimpse at what you can expect in the latest update to the role-playing game which will be made available on July 13th 2021. Patch 5 will expand on the breadth & depth of Baldur’s Gate 3, providing players with new game-changing mechanics, tons of combat and AI improvements, visual upgrades to weapons and cinematics, a bigger focus on roleplaying, and more Owlbear cub content to make your heart burst.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Baldur’s Gate 3 patch revealed via a bizarre escape room livestream

Larian Studios announced that features like character backgrounds and disarming enemies are coming to Baldur’s Gate 3 via a new patch. The studio announced the update via a rather unorthodox livestream, revealing all the new content with a live roleplaying session featuring an escape room dungeon crawl. One of the...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Baldur's Gate 3 Patch #5 Goes Live, Adds Personal Miniquests

Larian Studios released patch #5 for Baldur's Gate III. It introduces a ton of changes and improvements and adds personal goals for companions, which we complete as a series of mini-adventures. Baldur's Gate III, now in early access, has received a new update. The patch is simply called patch #5...
Video GamesDigital Trends

Baldur’s Gate 3’s character creation limits stifle its RPG potential

Larian Studios has done something remarkable with Baldur’s Gate 3. This is the studio’s third game (in a row, I might add!) that has perfectly married the rules and systems of a tabletop RPG into the language of video games. Many developers have done this to varying degrees of success, but Larian fundamentally understands what makes a pen and paper RPG enjoyable and how to properly show that off in the digital world.

Comments / 0

Community Policy